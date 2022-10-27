Clear
Anaheim brings losing streak into matchup with Vegas

By AP News
By AP News

Anaheim Ducks (1-4-1, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (6-2-0, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks aim to break a six-game skid with a win against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegas went 43-31-8 overall and 16-7-3 in division games a season ago. The Golden Knights scored 3.2 goals per game last season while giving up 3.0 per game.

Anaheim had a 31-37-14 record overall while going 11-12-3 against opponents from the Pacific Division last season. The Ducks committed 3.7 penalties per game and served 9.3 penalty minutes per game last season.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Laurent Brossoit: out (hip), Robin Lehner: out (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

Ducks: Sam Carrick: out (hip), Urho Vaakanainen: out (undisclosed), John Moore: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

