Sharks bring home skid into matchup with the Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs (4-3-0, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (2-6-0, sixth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks take on the Toronto Maple Leafs looking to stop a four-game home losing streak.

San Jose went 32-37-13 overall and 18-18-5 at home last season. The Sharks scored 211 total goals a season ago, averaging 2.6 per game on 29.3 shots per game.

Toronto went 54-21-7 overall and 24-14-6 in road games a season ago. The Maple Leafs had a 27.3% power play success rate last season, scoring 63 goals on 231 chances.

INJURIES: Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Nikolai Knyzhov: out (achilles), Nick Bonino: day to day (undisclosed).

Maple Leafs: Timothy Liljegren: out (hernia), Jordie Benn: out (groin), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Matt Murray: out (abductor), Jake Muzzin: out (neck), Mikhail Abramov: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press