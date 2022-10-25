Sharks try to break home losing streak in game against the Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights (4-2-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (2-6-0, sixth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -186, Sharks +154; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks play the Vegas Golden Knights looking to end their three-game home slide.

San Jose had a 32-37-13 record overall and went 9-12-5 in Pacific Division play last season. The Sharks had a -50 goal differential last season, scoring 211 goals while allowing 261.

Vegas went 43-31-8 overall and 16-7-3 in division games a season ago. The Golden Knights scored 262 goals while giving up 244 for a +18 goal differential last season.

INJURIES: Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Nikolai Knyzhov: out (achilles).

Golden Knights: Laurent Brossoit: out (hip), Robin Lehner: out (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press