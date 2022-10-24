Clear
Los Angeles hosts Tampa Bay in a non-conference matchup

By AP News

Tampa Bay Lightning (3-3-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (3-4-0, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings play the Tampa Bay Lightning in a non-conference matchup.

Los Angeles went 44-27-11 overall and 22-18-4 in home games last season. The Kings scored 235 total goals last season (2.9 per game on 34.9 shots per game).

Tampa Bay went 51-23-8 overall and 30-20-3 on the road a season ago. The Lightning scored 63 power-play goals last season on 260 total chances (3.2 chances per game).

INJURIES: Kings: Alex Iafallo: out (lower body).

Lightning: Zach Bogosian: out (shoulder), Anthony Cirelli: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

