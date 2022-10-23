Flyers and Sharks take the ice in non-conference matchup

San Jose Sharks (1-6-0, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (4-1-0, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -142, Sharks +119; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers and the San Jose Sharks square off in a non-conference matchup.

Philadelphia had a 25-46-11 record overall and a 14-21-6 record in home games last season. The Flyers committed 302 total penalties last season, averaging 3.7 per game and serving 9.0 penalty minutes per game.

San Jose had a 32-37-13 record overall and a 14-19-8 record on the road last season. The Sharks scored 41 power-play goals last season on 216 total chances (2.6 chances per game).

INJURIES: Flyers: Rasmus Ristolainen: out (lower-body), Bobby Brink: out (hip), Cam Atkinson: day to day (upper body), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), Patrick Brown: out (back), Sean Couturier: out (back), Owen Tippett: out (upper body).

Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Nikolai Knyzhov: out (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press