Ducks visit the Bruins after Silfverberg’s 2-goal game

Anaheim Ducks (1-3-0, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (3-1-0, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit the Boston Bruins after Jakob Silfverberg’s two-goal game against the New Jersey Devils in the Ducks’ 4-2 loss.

Boston had a 51-26-5 record overall and a 28-14-2 record in home games last season. The Bruins scored 3.0 goals per game last season while giving up 2.7 per game.

Anaheim went 31-37-14 overall and 14-18-9 in road games last season. The Ducks had a -39 goal differential last season, scoring 228 goals while giving up 267.

INJURIES: Bruins: Matt Grzelcyk: out (shoulder), Charlie McAvoy: out (shoulder), Jake DeBrusk: day to day (upper body), Brandon Carlo: out (upper-body), Brad Marchand: out (hip).

Ducks: Sam Carrick: out (hip), Urho Vaakanainen: out (undisclosed), John Moore: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press