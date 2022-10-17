Clear
Sharks take losing streak into matchup with the Islanders

By AP News

San Jose Sharks (0-4-0, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Islanders (1-1-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks enter the matchup with the New York Islanders as losers of four in a row.

New York went 37-35-10 overall and 20-16-5 in home games last season. The Islanders committed 3.5 penalties per game and served 8.9 penalty minutes per game last season.

San Jose had a 32-37-13 record overall and a 14-19-8 record in road games last season. The Sharks averaged 2.6 goals on 29.3 shots per game last season.

INJURIES: Islanders: Sebastian Aho: out (upper body), Oliver Wahlstrom: day to day (upper body).

Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Alexander Barabanov: out (lower body), Nikolai Knyzhov: out (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

