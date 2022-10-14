Clear
Ducks visit the Islanders after shootout victory

By AP News

Anaheim Ducks (1-0-0, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Islanders (0-1-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders host the Anaheim Ducks after the Ducks defeated the Seattle Kraken 5-4 in overtime.

New York went 37-35-10 overall and 20-16-5 in home games a season ago. The Islanders scored 46 power-play goals last season on 208 chances for a 22.1% success rate.

Anaheim went 31-37-14 overall and 14-18-9 on the road last season. The Ducks had a 21.9% power play success rate last season, scoring 48 goals on 219 chances.

INJURIES: Islanders: Cal Clutterbuck: out (shoulder), Oliver Wahlstrom: day to day (upper body).

Ducks: Sam Carrick: out (hip), Urho Vaakanainen: out (undisclosed), John Moore: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

