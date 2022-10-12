Kings host the Golden Knights for first game of 2022 season

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -120, Golden Knights +100; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings begin the season at home against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Los Angeles had a 44-27-11 record overall while going 15-14-4 against opponents from the Pacific Division last season. The Kings scored 39 power-play goals last season on 248 total chances (three chances per game).

Vegas had a 43-31-8 record overall while going 16-7-3 against opponents from the Pacific Division last season. The Golden Knights averaged 2.6 power-play chances per game last season, and converted on 18.4% (39 total power-play goals).

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Golden Knights: Laurent Brossoit: out (undisclosed), Robin Lehner: out (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (undisclosed), Daniil Miromanov: out (undisclosed), Shea Weber: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press