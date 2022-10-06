Ducks host the Kraken for season opener

Seattle Kraken vs. Anaheim Ducks

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -132, Kraken +111; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the Seattle Kraken for the season opener.

Anaheim went 11-12-3 in Pacific Division games and had a 31-37-14 record overall last season. Goalies for the Ducks averaged 30 saves per game last season while allowing 3.3 goals per game.

Seattle had a 27-49-6 record overall and went 6-20-0 in Pacific Division games last season. The Kraken committed 280 total penalties last season, averaging 3.4 per game and serving 8.5 penalty minutes per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Sam Carrick: out (hip), John Moore: out (undisclosed).

Kraken: Chris Driedger: out (knee), Brandon Tanev: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press