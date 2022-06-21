Woodcroft gets 3-year deal after Oilers reach West final View Photo

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers have given coach Jay Woodcroft a three-year contract extension for leading them to the NHL Western Conference final. The team announced the move on Tuesday. Woodcroft was named the team’s interim head coach after Dave Tippett was fired in February following a 7-13-3 run that had the Oilers in fifth place the Pacific Division. The 45-year-old Toronto native led them to a 26-9-3 mark in final 38 regular-season games and they finished second in the Pacific Division. They beat the Kings and Flames in the playoffs before being swept by Colorado in the conference final.