Woodcroft gets 3-year deal after Oilers reach West final

By AP News
Edmonton Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft speaks at a media availability in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, May 23, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers have given  coach Jay Woodcroft a three-year contract extension for leading them to the NHL Western Conference final. The team announced the move on Tuesday. Woodcroft was named the team’s interim head coach after Dave Tippett was fired in February following a 7-13-3 run that had the Oilers in fifth place the Pacific Division. The 45-year-old Toronto native led them to a 26-9-3 mark in final 38 regular-season games and they finished second in the Pacific Division. They beat the Kings and Flames in the playoffs before being swept by Colorado in  the conference final.

