Dallas Stars hire hire veteran coach Peter DeBoer

By AP News
FILE - Vegas Golden Knights coach Peter DeBoer watches from the bench during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. The Dallas Stars announced Tuesday, June 21, 2022, that they have hired Peter DeBoer as their new coach, a month after he was fired by the Vegas Golden Knights. (AP Photo/David Becker, File)

The Dallas Stars have hired Peter DeBoer as their new coach. The move comes a month after he was fired by the Vegas Golden Knights after they missed the playoffs for the first time in the franchise’s five-season history. DeBoer previously led New Jersey and San Jose to the Stanley Cup Final in his first season with both of those clubs. Dallas was in the Stanley Cup Final two summers ago with Rick Bowness as their interim head coach before he got a two-year contract that went through this season. Bowness was 89-62-26 with two playoff appearances in his nearly three seasons.

By STEPHEN HAWKINS
AP Sports Writer

