Oilers host the Kings in game 7 of the

Los Angeles Kings (44-27-11, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6, second in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -216, Kings +176; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 3-3

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Edmonton Oilers in game seven of the first round of the NHL Playoffs. The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Oilers won the last matchup 4-2. Evander Kane scored two goals in the win.

Edmonton has gone 49-27-6 overall with a 19-5-0 record in Pacific Division games. The Oilers are 39-7-2 when scoring at least three goals.

Los Angeles is 10-10-3 against the Pacific Division and 44-27-11 overall. The Kings have gone 33-7-5 in games they score at least three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Hyman has 27 goals and 27 assists for the Oilers. Kane has nine goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Anze Kopitar has scored 19 goals with 48 assists for the Kings. Adrian Kempe has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.6 assists, 4.8 penalties and 13 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Kings: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.8 penalties and 14.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder).

Kings: Viktor Arvidsson: day to day (undisclosed), Drew Doughty: out for season (wrist), Sean Walker: out for season (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press