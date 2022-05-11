Mostly Clear
65.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Oilers’ Nurse suspended 1 game for head-butting Danault

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse will miss Game 6 of Edmonton’s first-round playoff series with Los Angeles after the NHL suspended him one game for head-butting Kings forward Phillip Danault.

The incident occurred with 10 seconds left in the second period of the Kings’ 5-4 overtime win in Game 5 on Tuesday night in Edmonton.

Nurse turned and forcefully drove his helmet into Danault in front of Edmonton’s goal after Oilers goaltender Mike Smith made a save and froze the puck.

The suspension leaves the Oilers without their top defenseman heading into an elimination game Thursday in Los Angeles. The Kings lead the best-of-seven series 3-2.

The NHL also fined Oilers forward Zack Kassian $5,000 for cross-checking Kings defenseman Sean Durzi.

The incident occurred at 19:00 of the second period. Kassian was assessed a minor penalty for cross-checking.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Fire Alert