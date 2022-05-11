Los Angeles, Edmonton face off with series tied 2-2

Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (44-27-11, third in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Edmonton Oilers in game five of the first round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 2-2. The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Kings won 4-0 in the last matchup. Carl Grundstrom led the Kings with two goals.

Los Angeles is 44-27-11 overall with a 10-10-3 record in Pacific Division play. The Kings have a 23-10-5 record in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Edmonton is 49-27-6 overall and 19-5-0 against the Pacific Division. The Oilers are 39-7-2 when scoring at least three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Phillip Danault has 27 goals and 24 assists for the Kings. Trevor Moore has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Zach Hyman has 27 goals and 27 assists for the Oilers. Evander Kane has 10 goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 5.2 penalties and 14.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.9 assists, 5.2 penalties and 13.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Viktor Arvidsson: day to day (undisclosed), Drew Doughty: out for season (wrist), Sean Walker: out for season (lower body).

Oilers: Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press