Oilers and Kings tied 2-2 heading to game 5

Los Angeles Kings (44-27-11, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6, second in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -216, Kings +179; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Los Angeles Kings in game five of the first round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 2-2. The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Kings won 4-0 in the last matchup. Carl Grundstrom led the Kings with two goals.

Edmonton is 49-27-6 overall with a 19-5-0 record against the Pacific Division. The Oilers have conceded 251 goals while scoring 285 for a +34 scoring differential.

Los Angeles is 10-10-3 against the Pacific Division and 44-27-11 overall. The Kings have gone 23-10-5 in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Hyman has scored 27 goals with 27 assists for the Oilers. Evander Kane has 11 goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Adrian Kempe has 35 goals and 19 assists for the Kings. Anze Kopitar has two goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 7-3-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.2 assists, 4.8 penalties and 12.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Kings: 7-2-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 5.2 penalties and 14.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder).

Kings: Viktor Arvidsson: day to day (undisclosed), Drew Doughty: out for season (wrist), Sean Walker: out for season (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press