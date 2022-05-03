Edmonton and Los Angeles square off begin the NHL Playoffs

Los Angeles Kings (44-27-11, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6, second in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -191, Kings +158; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Oilers host series opener

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Los Angeles Kings to start the Western Conference first round. The teams meet Thursday for the fifth time this season. The Oilers went 3-1 against the Kings during the regular season. In their last regular season matchup on April 7, the Oilers won 3-2.

Edmonton has gone 49-27-6 overall with a 19-5-0 record against the Pacific Division. The Oilers have given up 251 goals while scoring 285 for a +34 scoring differential.

Los Angeles is 44-27-11 overall and 10-10-3 against the Pacific Division. The Kings are 33-7-5 when scoring at least three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has 44 goals and 79 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has scored six goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

Adrian Kempe has 35 goals and 19 assists for the Kings. Viktor Arvidsson has six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Kings: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder).

Kings: Viktor Arvidsson: day to day (undisclosed), Drew Doughty: out for season (wrist), Sean Walker: out for season (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press