Water squirt costs Stars captain Benn $5K in NHL fine

By AP News
Dallas Stars forward Jamie Benn (14) looks on after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

NEW YORK (AP) — Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn has been fined $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct after squirting water from the bench into the face of an opponent.

The fine was announced by the NHL on Saturday, a day after Benn squirted water at Blackhawks wing MacKenzie Entwistle as he skated past the Dallas bench late in the third period at Chicago. The Stars won 1-0 in a shootout.

That came right after Entwistle had been checked hard into the boards by Michael Raffl near the Stars bench.

The $5,000, the maximum allowed under hockey’s collective bargaining agreement, goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

