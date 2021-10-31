Kings host the Sabres in Los Angeles on Sunday
Buffalo Sabres (5-1-1, second in the Atlantic) vs. Los Angeles Kings (2-5-1, sixth in the Pacific)
Los Angeles; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -136, Sabres +114; over/under is 5.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Buffalo Sabres.
Los Angeles finished 21-28-7 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 9-14-5 at home. Goalies for the Kings compiled a .903 save percentage while giving up 2.9 goals on 31.0 shots per game last season.
Buffalo went 15-34-7 overall with a 7-18-3 record on the road during the 2020-21 season. Goalies for the Sabres allowed 3.3 goals on 33.5 shots per game last season.
The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Kings: None listed.
Sabres: Casey Mittelstadt: out (upper body), Cody Eakin: day to day (undisclosed).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
By The Associated Press