Kings host the Sabres in Los Angeles on Sunday

Buffalo Sabres (5-1-1, second in the Atlantic) vs. Los Angeles Kings (2-5-1, sixth in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -136, Sabres +114; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Buffalo Sabres.

Los Angeles finished 21-28-7 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 9-14-5 at home. Goalies for the Kings compiled a .903 save percentage while giving up 2.9 goals on 31.0 shots per game last season.

Buffalo went 15-34-7 overall with a 7-18-3 record on the road during the 2020-21 season. Goalies for the Sabres allowed 3.3 goals on 33.5 shots per game last season.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Sabres: Casey Mittelstadt: out (upper body), Cody Eakin: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press