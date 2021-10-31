Anaheim takes on Montreal, aims to stop 6-game skid

Montreal Canadiens (2-7-0, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. Anaheim Ducks (2-4-3, eighth in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks +105, Canadiens -126; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim aims to stop its six-game skid when the Ducks play Montreal.

Anaheim finished 17-30-9 overall and 6-18-4 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Ducks averaged 3.7 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes per game.

Montreal went 24-21-11 overall with a 11-10-7 record on the road a season ago. Goalies for the Canadiens compiled an .896 save percentage while giving up 2.8 goals on 28.0 shots per game last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press