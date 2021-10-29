Kings host the Canadiens at Staples Center

Montreal Canadiens (2-6-0, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. Los Angeles Kings (1-5-1, sixth in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -125, Canadiens +104; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Montreal Canadiens.

Los Angeles went 21-28-7 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 9-14-5 at home. The Kings scored 32 power play goals on 169 power play opportunities last season.

Montreal finished 24-21-11 overall with a 11-10-7 record on the road a season ago. The Canadiens scored 29 power play goals with a 19.2% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press