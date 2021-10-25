Predators host the Sharks in Nashville on Tuesday

San Jose Sharks (4-1-0, second in the Pacific) vs. Nashville Predators (2-4-0, sixth in the Central)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators -138, Sharks +115; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators host the San Jose Sharks.

Nashville finished 31-23-2 overall and 18-10-0 at home in the 2020-21 season. The Predators scored 151 total goals last season while collecting 239 assists.

San Jose went 21-28-7 overall with a 10-15-3 record on the road in the 2020-21 season. The Sharks scored 2.6 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 3.5 last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Predators: David Rittich: out (covid-19).

Sharks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press