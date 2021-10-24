Los Angeles Kings visit St. Louis to face the Blues

Los Angeles Kings (1-3-1, sixth in the Pacific) vs. St. Louis Blues (4-0-0, first in the Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -184, Kings +153; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Los Angeles Kings.

St. Louis went 27-20-9 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 12-11-5 at home. The Blues averaged 3.6 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes per game.

Los Angeles finished 21-28-7 overall and 12-14-2 on the road a season ago. The Kings scored 2.5 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 3.0 last season.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

INJURIES: Blues: Brandon Saad: day to day (health protocols).

Kings: Brendan Lemieux: day to day (covid-19), Drew Doughty: day to day (lower-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press