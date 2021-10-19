Clear
44.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Anaheim visits Edmonton following overtime win

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Anaheim Ducks (2-1-0, second in the Pacific) vs. Edmonton Oilers (2-0-0, first in the Pacific)

Edmonton, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -265, Ducks +213; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim visits the Edmonton Oilers after the Ducks knocked off Calgary 3-2 in overtime.

Edmonton finished 35-19-2 overall and 16-12-0 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Oilers scored 183 total goals last season, 48 on power plays and two shorthanded.

Anaheim finished 17-30-9 overall and 11-12-5 on the road a season ago. The Ducks recorded 200 assists on 124 total goals last season.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 