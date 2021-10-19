Anaheim visits Edmonton following overtime win

Anaheim Ducks (2-1-0, second in the Pacific) vs. Edmonton Oilers (2-0-0, first in the Pacific)

Edmonton, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -265, Ducks +213; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim visits the Edmonton Oilers after the Ducks knocked off Calgary 3-2 in overtime.

Edmonton finished 35-19-2 overall and 16-12-0 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Oilers scored 183 total goals last season, 48 on power plays and two shorthanded.

Anaheim finished 17-30-9 overall and 11-12-5 on the road a season ago. The Ducks recorded 200 assists on 124 total goals last season.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press