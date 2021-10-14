Clear
46 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Minnesota Wild hit the road against Anaheim Ducks

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Minnesota Wild vs. Anaheim Ducks

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks +123, Wild -149; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the Minnesota Wild.

Anaheim went 17-30-9 overall and 6-18-4 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Ducks scored 2.2 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 3.2 last season.

Minnesota went 35-16-5 overall with a 14-11-3 record on the road in the 2020-21 season. The Wild scored 29 power play goals on 165 power play opportunities last season.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Ducks: Max Jones: day to day (illness).

Wild: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 