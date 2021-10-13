Clear
Kings start season against the Golden Knights

By AP News

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings +119, Golden Knights -144; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings open the season at home against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday.

Los Angeles went 21-28-7 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 9-14-5 at home. The Kings scored 32 power play goals with an 18.9% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

Vegas went 40-14-2 overall with a 19-9-0 record on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Golden Knights averaged 3.4 goals on 32.7 shots per game last season.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Golden Knights: Mattias Janmark: day to day (health protocols), William Carrier: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

