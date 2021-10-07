Kings’ Byfield placed on injured reserve with broken ankle

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Quinton Byfield was placed on injured reserve by the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday, a day after fracturing his left ankle in a preseason game.

Byfield, the second overall pick in the 2020 NHL draft, was hurt in the third period of the Kings’ 4-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night.

The 19-year old center hit the corner boards awkwardly during a collision with Arizona right wing Christian Fischer. Byfield was unable to put any weight on his left leg and was helped off the ice.

Byfield had an inside track to center the fourth line before being injured. He spent most of last season with Ontario of the American Hockey League, but did play in six games for the Kings, finishing with one assist.

