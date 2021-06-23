Sunny
Perreault mourns loss of Sabres linemate, friend Rene Robert

By AP News
FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2011 file photo, Buffalo Sabres new owner Terry Pegula, second from right, poses with former Sabres players Rene Robert (14), Rick Martin (7) and Gilbert Perreault (11) before an NHL hockey game against the Atlanta Thrashers in Buffalo, N.Y. Rene Robert, a member of the Buffalo Sabres' famed "French Connection Line," died Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at a Florida hospital a few days after suffering a heart attack. He was 72. (AP Photo/David Duprey, File)

Hockey Hall of Fame center Gilbert Perreault has been saddened by the death of his Buffalo Sabres linemate and close friend Rene Robert.” Robert died in a Florida hospital on Tuesday less than a week after suffering a massive heart attack. He was 72. Perreault, Robert and left wing Rick Martin formed the Sabres’ famed “French Connection Line” in the early 1970s following Buffalo’s acquisition of Robert in a trade. Perrault recalled first playing against Robert while the two were playing in the Quebec Junior League in 1966.

By JOHN WAWROW
AP Hockey Writer

