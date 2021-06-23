Perreault mourns loss of Sabres linemate, friend Rene Robert View Photo

Hockey Hall of Fame center Gilbert Perreault has been saddened by the death of his Buffalo Sabres linemate and close friend Rene Robert.” Robert died in a Florida hospital on Tuesday less than a week after suffering a massive heart attack. He was 72. Perreault, Robert and left wing Rick Martin formed the Sabres’ famed “French Connection Line” in the early 1970s following Buffalo’s acquisition of Robert in a trade. Perrault recalled first playing against Robert while the two were playing in the Quebec Junior League in 1966.

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer