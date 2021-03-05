Sunny
68.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

NHL gives Zamboni to Tahoe Event Center after outdoor games

Sponsored by:
By AP News

STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — The National Hockey League has donated a Zamboni to the future Tahoe South Event Center as a gift after two NHL games were played last month on an outdoor rink built on 18th hole at Tahoe Edgewood Golf Course.

“We like to leave behind a legacy gift that will last long after we’re gone,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said.

The refurbished Zamboni arrived in Stateline on Thursday after spending four days on a truck while in transit from Toronto. It will be stored in the parking garage at the MontBleu resort casino across the street from the golf course.

A large decal on the side says “NHL Outdoors Lake Tahoe 2021” and “Tahoe South” with a snow-covered mountain landscape and two hockey players

The 132,000 square-foot multiple-purpose events center at the resort broke ground last summer with completion scheduled for late 2022.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 