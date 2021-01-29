St. Louis visits Anaheim after shootout win

St. Louis Blues (4-2-1, fourth in the West Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (3-3-2, sixth in the West Division)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host St. Louis after the Blues took down Vegas 5-4 in a shootout.

Anaheim finished 9-10-2 in division play and 16-15-5 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Ducks averaged 2.6 goals and 4.1 assists per game last season.

St. Louis finished 15-7-2 in division action and 19-12-5 on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Blues scored 49 power play goals on 202 power play opportunities last season.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Blues: Tyler Bozak: out (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press