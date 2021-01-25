Light rain
San Jose visits Colorado for division battle

By AP News

San Jose Sharks (3-3-0, seventh in the West Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (3-3-0, fourth in the West Division)

Denver; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose takes on Colorado in a matchup of West Division teams.

Colorado finished 10-8-2 in division action and 18-9-6 at home during the 2019-20 season. Goalies for the Avalanche compiled a .913 save percentage while allowing 2.5 goals on 31.2 shots per game last season.

San Jose finished 29-36-5 overall and 11-11-1 in division action a season ago. Goalies for the Sharks recorded two shutouts last season while compiling an .895 save percentage.

The teams square off Tuesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Erik Johnson: out (health protocols), Pavel Francouz: day to day (lower body), Andre Burakovsky: day to day (upper body).

Sharks: Maxim Letunov: out (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

