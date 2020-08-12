Sunny
After waiting hours for ice, Bruins, Hurricanes postponed

By AP News
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) hits Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) as Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) watches during the second overtime period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) — The playoff opener between the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes was postponed on Tuesday night after the previous game in the same building went into a fifth overtime.

Game 1 of the series will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday instead.

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets began their game at 3:30 p.m. EDT in Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. They remained tied 2-2 after four overtimes more than five hours later, when the NHL announced they would not keep Boston and Carolina waiting around any longer “due to the length of the Lightning-Blue Jackets game.”

When the game reached the 48-second mark of the fifth overtime, it became the fourth-longest game in NHL history.

