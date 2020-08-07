Lightning-Flyers, Avalanche-Golden Knights are for top seeds View Photo

Neither team vying for the top playoff seed in the Eastern Conference will be at full-strength when they face off Saturday. The Tampa Bay Lightning are still without captain Steven Stamkos after a setback in rehab from core muscle surgery in March. The Philadelphia Flyers won’t have top-line right winger Jakub Voracek for undisclosed reasons. The winner of the game between the Lightning and Flyers gets home-ice advantage until the Stanley Cup Final. The winner of the game between the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche gets the top seed in the Western Conference.

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer