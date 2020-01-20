Williams returns, gets shootout goal in Hurricanes’ win View Photo

RALEIGH, N.C. — Justin Williams returned to the lineup and scored in the shootout to lift the Carolina Hurricanes over the New York Islanders 2-1 Sunday.

James Reimer stopped six shots in the tiebreaker for Carolina, the last against Anders Lee to lock up the win. Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen also scored in the shootout for the Hurricanes. Svechnikov had a goal in the first period.

The Hurricanes ended a three-game skid thanks to Williams, the 38-year-old who took an extended break after leading Carolina to last year’s Eastern Conference final. He scored in the eighth round of the shootout.

Lee scored in regulation, and Mathew Barzal and Anthony Beauvillier connected in the shootout for New York, but the Islanders lost their third straight.

Reimer made 26 saves, none bigger than denying Barzal on a breakaway with 2:51 left in the third period.

Thomas Greiss turned away 31 shots for New York and was particularly sharp in the third period. He stopped Carolina’s Ryan Dzingel midway through the period on a close-range shot and then saved Joel Edmundson’s try with 1:59 left.

Lee had two prime chances in the second period but was denied by Reimer. Finally, Lee was able to finish a rebound with 55 seconds left in the period.

Svechnikov gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at 5:45 in the first period. Brett Pesce fed Svechnikov in the right circle for a one-timer. Svechnikov’s shot broke a New York defenseman’s stick before ricocheting past Greiss.

The Hurricanes were hoping to get a boost with the return of Williams. The 38-year-old right winger signed on Jan. 8 and has been practicing with the team since.

After All-Star defenseman Dougie Hamilton broke his leg Thursday at Columbus, the Hurricanes needed an emotional boost. He provided that and then the decider in the shootout.

GAME NOTES: New York RW Josh Bailey left in the second period with what the team called an illness. Bailey had six points in his previous five games against Carolina. … Williams played on Carolina’s fourth line, replacing F Jordan Martinook in the lineup. … Svechnikov has 39 goals and 80 points in 131 career games, which leads all players from the 2018 NHL draft class.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: host the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

Islanders: play at the New York Rangers on Tuesday.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports