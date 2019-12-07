Laughton leads Flyers past Senators 4-3 View Photo

PHILADELPHIA — Scott Laughton had a goal, an assist and a hard check in a chippy contest to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 4-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Ivan Provorov, Travis Konecny and Shayne Gostisbhere also scored for Philadelphia, which has won six of seven. Konecny didn’t return after a hard, open-ice hit by Mark Borowiecki late in the first period.

Anthony Duclair netted a pair of goals and Brady Tkachuk also scored for Ottawa, which has lost six of seven.

There were sticks and gloves all over the ice with 24.5 seconds remaining when Tkachuk sent Laughton to the ice with a cross-check and then jumped on him. Tkachuk was sent off with two penalties, for cross-checking and roughing.

After Duclair notched his second of the contest to tie it with five minutes left, Laughton answered just 11 seconds later by finishing on a rebound to put Philadelphia ahead.

Provorov gave Philadelphia a 3-2 lead 3:17 into the third when he fired a wrist shot past Anders Nilsson’s glove side after a nifty pass from Joel Farabee at the blue line.

Konecny was laid out by Borowiecki with 2:22 left in the first and didn’t return. Borowiecki entered third in the NHL with 115 hits, and he caught an unsuspecting Konecny with a hard, but clean check.

The game got physical after that, with Philadelphia’s Jakub Voracek responding by fighting Nick Paul in a one-sided affair won by Paul. Less than 15 seconds into the second, Laughton sent Ottawa’s Jean-Gabriel Pageau to the ice with a hard hit. Pageau got up and then fought Flyers rookie Farabee to a draw.

The checking remained hard, but the game settled down from that point.

Duclair tied the game at 2 with a short-handed tally with 6:42 left in the second. Flyers goalie Carter Hart and Gostisbehere had miscommunication as Hart tried to play the puck behind the net to his defenseman, and Duclair hustled between them and scored on a wraparound.

Philadelphia outscored Ottawa 2-1 in the first and had a goal disallowed after a coach’s challenge.

Konecny got Philadelphia on the board 1:45 into the contest. After Tkachuk tied it following a stellar pass from behind the net by Pageau almost three minutes later, Gostisbehere scored on a slap shot with the Flyers in a 6-on-5 situation due to a delayed penalty with 13:44 left in the first.

It appeared that Oskar Lindblom made it a two-goal advantage 43 seconds later, but the goal was disallowed after video replay showed Philadelphia was offside.

Senators goalie Craig Anderson suffered a lower body injury while trying to make the save on Lindblom’s chip from behind the net. He didn’t return and was replaced by Nilsson.

Notes: The teams will wrap up the three-game season series on Dec. 21 in Ottawa. The Senators won 2-1 at home on Nov. 15. … Paul returned after leaving with a neck injury 4:05 into the first period of Wednesday’s 5-2 win at Edmonton. … Ottawa D Cody Goloubef was back in the lineup for the first time since Nov. 20. … The Flyers improved to 10-2-4 at home.

UP NEXT

Senators: Host Boston Monday.

Flyers: At Colorado Wednesday.