Rangers edge Wild 3-2 in OT, Lundqvist 5th on wins list View Photo

NEW YORK — Tony DeAngelo scored 32 seconds into overtime to give the New York Rangers a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild that moved goalie Henrik Lundqvist into sole possession of fifth place on the NHL career wins list Monday night.

Chris Kreider tied it for the Rangers on a power-play goal with less than three minutes left in the third period. Brady Skjei scored early and Artemi Panarin had three assists, giving him at least one point in all 11 games New York has won this season.

Zach Parise and Ryan Donato scored for the Wild.

DeAngelo skated in from the blue line and snapped the puck past Minnesota netminder Alex Stalock. Ryan Strome and Panarin assisted on the play.

Lundqvist made 26 saves for his 455th win, breaking a tie with Curtis Joseph for fifth place all-time.

Donato put the Wild ahead 2-1 with his second goal of the season at the 10-minute mark of the third. After a turnover by Rangers forward Pavel Buchnevich in the neutral zone, Donato eluded a sliding Skjei before snapping a high shot past Lundqvist.

Kreider tied it at 17:10 of the third when he tapped a rebound past Stalock. Strome and Panarin assisted on Kreider’s sixth of the season.

The inconsistent Rangers were coming off a frenetic 6-5 comeback win at Montreal on Saturday after a lackluster 4-1 loss at Ottawa the night before. Their previous home game was a 4-1 win over Eastern Conference-leading Washington last Wednesday.

Skjei opened the scoring at 14:50 of the first when his shot from the midpoint of the blue line eluded Stalock through traffic. DeAngelo and Panarin assisted on Skjei’s third of the season.

Panarin continues to pile up the points for the Rangers, who signed the Russian forward to an $81.5 million, seven-year contract in July. Panarin has points in 14 of the last 15 games and leads the Rangers with 30 overall — 12 goals and 18 assists.

New York outshot the Wild 10-2 in the second but Minnesota managed the only goal when Parise tied it 1-all at 17:11 with his ninth of the season. Kevin Fiala and Jared Spurgeon assisted.