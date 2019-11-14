Capitals top Flyers 2-1 in shootout to extend point streak View Photo

PHILADELPHIA — T.J. Oshie and Evgeny Kuznetsov scored in a shootout to lift the Washington Capitals over the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Brendan Leipsic had a goal in the first period and Braden Holtby made 30 saves for the Capitals, who extended their point streak to 13 games (11-0-2) and increased their NHL-best total to 32 points.

Claude Giroux scored for the Flyers (10-5-3), who had won four straight. Philadelphia has earned at least one point in seven consecutive games (5-0-2).

Carter Hart made 35 saves, including several late highlight-reel stops, in regulation and overtime for Philadelphia, but the 21-year-old netminder couldn’t stop either Washington attempt in the shootout.

After Jakub Voracek missed high with a backhand, Oshie beat Hart through the legs. Giroux scored over Holtby’s left shoulder to tie it, but Kuznetsov followed with a forehand high into the net and the Capitals celebrated when Sean Couturier couldn’t convert in the third round for the Flyers.

Giroux tied the game with 13:22 left in the third period on the power play after a nifty pass from Voracek in front of the net.

The Capitals had several chances to take the lead late, but Hart denied one quality chance after another.

The goalie twice stopped John Carlson from close range with just under four minutes left in the third, denying both the initial shot and the rebound try. Tom Wilson had a great chance for Washington 43 seconds later, but Hart turned aside his backhand follow attempt from in front. Wilson had another high-quality chance with 35 seconds left in the third, but couldn’t beat Hart with a forehand.

Couturier had the best chance in the five-minute overtime, but his slapshot from the slot clanked off the right post. Alex Ovechkin provided the best opportunity for Washington, but he couldn’t convert on a near-breakaway four minutes into the extra session.

Leipsic opened the scoring 6:13 in with his second goal of the season on a rebound after Hart saved Carlson’s initial shot from the point. Carlson upped his point total to 30 with his 22nd assist.

NOTES: Washington LW Carl Hagelin (upper body) missed his third straight game. … It was the first of four meetings between the teams this season.

UP NEXT

Capitals: Host the Montreal Canadiens on Friday night.

Flyers: At the Ottawa Senators on Friday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports