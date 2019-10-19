Mostly cloudy
69.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Canadiens use big 2nd period to beat slumping Blues 5-2

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Canadiens use big 2nd period to beat slumping Blues 5-2

Photo Icon View Photo

ST. LOUIS — Brendan Gallagher, Jonathan Drouin and Nick Suzuki scored in the second period, and the Montreal Canadiens beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Saturday.

Jordan Weal and Shea Weber also scored for the Canadiens, who won for the third time in four games. Carey Price made 32 saves in his 325th win, passing Sean Burke for 27th on the NHL career list.

St. Louis dropped its fourth straight game. Jaden Schwartz and David Perron scored for the Stanley Cup champions, and Jake Allen made 20 saves in his first home start since Jan. 8.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 