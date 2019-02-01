McDavid scores twice as Oilers top Coyotes 3-1 to stop skid

Connor McDavid scored two goals and assisted on another… Enlarge

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Connor McDavid scored two goals and assisted on another to help the Edmonton Oilers end a six-game losing streak Wednesday night with a 3-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes.

McDavid raised his team-leading total to 61 points (23 goals, 38 assists). He began the night fourth in the NHL in scoring, and has 12 points in the past five games.

Leon Draisaitl scored his 22nd of the season for Edmonton, his sixth goal in five games. Draisaitl also had an assist and Mikko Koskinen stopped 29 shots for his 12th win.

Brad Richardson scored for Arizona, which has lost three of four.

McDavid went end-to-end and got free for a 1-on-1 against Coyotes goalie Adin Hill at 6:17 of the second period. McDavid scored with a backhand from in close, putting the Oilers ahead 2-1.

Arizona pulled Hill, who made 21 saves, in the last two minutes of the third period for an extra attacker. McDavid scored into an empty net with 44 seconds left.

Richardson, playing for the first time since before Christmas due to illness, scored his team-leading 11th goal at 12:08 of the first. He creeped toward the front as Kevin Connauton passed to Richard Panik, who fired a shot at the net. Richardson was waiting to knock in the rebound.

Edmonton tied it 2:49 into the second. Off a draw, Adam Larsson’s long wrister was knocked down by Draisaitl with his stick and redirected between Hill’s legs.

NOTES: Arizona outshot the Oilers 16-7 in the first period. … Coyotes center Clayton Keller was selected an All-Star for the first time and will join McDavid, already chosen team captain, on the Pacific Division roster. … Coyotes D Alex Goligoski was scratched due to illness, the first game he’s missed since Nov. 17. C Nick Schmaltz was also scratched with a lower-body injury, his first missed game since being acquired from Chicago on Nov. 25. … Edmonton forward Alex Chiasson missed his third consecutive game due to injury, and forward Kailer Yamamoto missed his second straight with an upper-body injury.

UP NEXT

Edmonton plays at Los Angeles on Saturday.

Arizona hosts New Jersey on Friday.

