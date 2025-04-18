Ovechkin adds to record goal total, Crosby dazzles as Penguins top Capitals 5-2 in season finale View Photo

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin put on a show in the regular-season finale on Thursday night, showcasing their greatness in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals.

Ovechkin finished his record-breaking season by netting his 897th career goal in the second period. Crosby, meanwhile, finished his 20th season in the NHL with a goal and an assist to push him past the 90-point barrier for the ninth time.

The Capitals begin the quest for the franchise’s second Stanley Cup on Monday against the Montreal Canadiens.

The 73rd regular-season meeting between two of the game’s biggest stars was the rare one without stakes. The Capitals clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs weeks ago. The rebuilding Penguins missed the postseason.

Bryan Rust scored twice to finish the season with a career-best 31 goals. His second goal came on a ridiculous whip-around backhand feed from Crosby that gave Pittsburgh a 3-1 lead. Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 18 shots for the Penguins.

Ovechkin’s 44th goal of the season moved him three clear of Wayne Gretzky, whose career record Ovechkin smashed earlier this month. Clay Stevenson made 33 saves in his NHL debut.

Takeaways

Capitals: Washington assured itself of a playoff spot weeks ago. The last time Washington faced the Canadiens in the playoffs, eighth-seeded Montreal upset the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Capitals in the opening round in 2010.

Penguins: Crosby will turn 38 over the summer, yet shows no signs of slowing down. Pittsburgh general manager Kyle Dubas will spend the offseason trying to upgrade the roster in hopes of returning the Penguins to contention before Crosby retires, though that might not be anytime soon.

Key moment

Pittsburgh paid tribute to Ovechkin with a video congratulating him on becoming the NHL’s goal king. Ovechkin skated to center ice to acknowledge the crowd, which briefly broke out an “Ovi” chant, a sign of respect for one of the franchise’s biggest rivals.

Key stat

Two — the number of players in NHL history who have scored 44 goals at 39 or older: Ovechkin and Hall of Famer Gordie Howe.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer