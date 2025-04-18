Playoff-bound Maple Leafs beat the Red Wings 4-3 in OT in regular-season finale

TORONTO (AP) — Scott Laughton scored 56 seconds into overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Thursday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Auston Matthews, Philippe Myers and Chris Tanev — with 1.8 seconds left in regulation —also scored for Toronto (52-26-4). Joseph Woll stopped 30 shots, and Mitch Marner had two assists.

The Maple Leafs won the Atlantic Division and will host the Ottawa Senators in Game 1 on Sunday.

Justin Holl had a goal and an assist against his former team and Austin Watson and Alex DeBrincat also scored for Detroit (39-35-8). Cam Talbot made 16 saves.

Takeaways

Red Wings: The Red Wings missed the playoffs for the ninth consecutive season. Only the Buffalo Sabres, at 14, have a longer playoff drought.

Maple Leafs: Coach Craig Berube said following the morning skate he expects injured defensemen Jake McCabe (undisclosed) and Oliver Ekman-Larsson (undisclosed) and center David Kampf (upper-body), to be available for Game 1 against Ottawa.

Key moment

Tanev scored his third goal of the season with 1.8 seconds left in regulation to tie it after Toronto trailed 3-1 entering the third period.

Key stat

The Maple Leafs won a division title for just the third time in the league’s post-1967 expansion era, and the first time in a full season since 1999-00.

