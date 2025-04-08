Iafallo scores in third period as Jets win 3-1 to end Blues’ 12-game win streak

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Alex Iafallo scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Winnipeg Jets beat St. Louis 3-1 on Monday night, ending the Blues’ 12-game winning streak.

Morgan Barron and Adam Lowry also scored for the Jets, who got their franchise-record 53rd win. Connor Hellebuyck had 14 saves to get his 44th win and ties his franchise record from 2017-18.

Pavel Buchnevich scored and Joel Hofer had 23 saves for St. Louis, which holds the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference — two points ahead of idle Minnesota.

Iafallo gave the Jets a 2-1 lead as he scored off a rebound at 7:05 of the third. Lowry added an empty-netter with 9 seconds left to seal the win.

Winnipeg outshot St. Louis 8-3 in the first period, and the Blues led 14-3 in blocked shots.

Barron beat Blues forward Mathieu Joseph to a loose puck, curved around him and shot the puck past Hofer on the stick side for a 1-0 lead at 2:34 of the second.

Buchnevich tied it after Robert Thomas sent him a pass from behind the net out front and he beat Hellebuyck at 7:27.

Takeaways

Jets: Winnipeg has 110 points, extending its lead over second-place Dallas to five points in the Central Divisioin. The Jets are three points ahead of Eastern Conference-leading Washington in the Presidents’ Trophy race.

Blues: The Blues blocked 12 shots in the game’s first 11 minutes. Winnipeg hadn’t blocked one and was up 4-1 in shots on goal.

Key moment

After Buchnevich lost the puck along the boards, Kyle Connor scooped it up, shot it at Hofer and Iafallo put in the rebound to make it 2-1 at 7:05 of the third period with this 14th goal of the season.

Key stat

The Jets have held their opponent to under 30 shots in 36 of the past 39 games, including 17 consecutive games. That is the longest stretch in the league this season.

Up next

Blues visit Edmonton on Wednesday, and Jets play at Dallas on Thursday.

___

