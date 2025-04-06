Jared McCann has 2 goals and an assist in the Kraken’s 5-1 victory the Sharks

Jared McCann has 2 goals and an assist in the Kraken's 5-1 victory the Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jared McCann had two goals and an assist, Joey Daccord stopped 23 shots and the Seattle Kraken beat the San Jose Sharks 5-1 on Saturday night.

Daccord allowed only Will Smith’s first-period goal, three nights after a 5-0 victory in Vancouver for his second shutout of the season.

Andre Burakovsky had a goal and an assist, Jaden Schwartz scored his 24th goal and Chandler Stephenson added a goal.

McCann opened the scoring at 5:46 of the first and helped set up Burakovsky’s goal 3:26 later. Smith scored late in the first for San Jose, and Stephenson, Schwartz and McCann put it away with goals in the second.

The NHL-worst Sharks have lost four in a row.

Alexandar Georgiev allowed four goals on 11 shots for San Jose in his 300th career game before giving way to Georgi Romanov midway through the second. Romanov stopped 10 of 11 shots.

Takeaways

Kraken: Seattle has five games left, starting with games in Los Angeles on Monday night and Utah on Tuesday night.

Sharks: Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry attended the game.

Key moment

Daccord made 12 saves in the first period as the Sharks outshot the Kraken 13-8.

Key stat

McCann has 20 goals, his fourth straight 20-goal season with the Kraken. He had 27 in his first season with Seattle, 40 in his second and 29 last season.

Up next

Both teams play Monday night. The Kraken are at Los Angeles, and the Sharks host Calgary.

