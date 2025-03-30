Draisaitl gets 2nd goal of night in OT to give Oilers 3-2 win over Flames

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl got his second goal of the night 2:25 into overtime, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 3-2 on Saturday night to snap a two-game skid.

Viktor Arvidsson also scored and Darnell Nurse had two assists for the Oilers, who were again without star forward Connor McDavid, defenseman Mattias Ekholm and goalie Stuart Skinner. Calvin Pickard had 26 saves to get the win as Edmonton moved into a tie with Los Angeles for second place in the Pacific Division.

Yegor Sharangovich and Brayden Pachal scored for the Flames, who have lost two straight and sit seven points behind St. Louis and Minnesota for a wild card. Dustin Wolf had 26 saves.

In the extra period, Jeff Skinner dropped the puck back to Draisaitl in the slot and he blasted a shot past Wolf for his league-leading 51st goal of the season.

Takeaways

Flames: Nazem Kadri’s assist on Sharangovich’s opening goal 4 1/2 minutes into the game was his 700th career NHL point and extended his point scoring streak to six games. His his goal scoring streak ended at five games.

Oilers: Draisaitl returned after missing the last four games with a lower-body injury. Draisaitl now has 63 points in 48 career games against the Flames.

Key moment

The Oilers tied the score 2-2 with 3:12 remaining in the third period as Evan Bouchard sent it to Draisaitl and he cut in from the wing and sent his 50th goal of the season stick-side past Wolf. It gave Draisaitl his fourth 50-goal season, tying Jari Kurri for second-most in Edmonton franchise history, behind Wayne Gretzky’s eight.

Key stat

The Oilers have outscored Flames 1,019-1014 all-time in matchups between the provincial rivals, including the playoffs.

Up next

Flames visit Colorado on Monday, and Oilers play at Vegas on Tuesday to open a four-game trip.

