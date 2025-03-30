Eichel has goal and assist to lead Golden Knights over Predators 3-1 for 6th straight win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Nashville Predators 3-1 on Saturday night for their sixth straight win.

Reilly Smith and Brett Howden also scored and Shea Theodore had two assists for Vegas. Adin Hill made 23 saves.

Ryan O’Reilly scored and Justus Annunen stopped 27 shots for Nashville, which has lost three of four.

Tied 1-1 entering the third period, Smith scored the go-ahead goal at 6:25 on a Vegas power play. Howden added an empty-netter in the final minute to give him a goal in three straight games.

O’Reilly gave Nashville a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 5:53 of the second.

Eichel tied it at 8:26, tapping home a rebound after Theodore’s shot hit traffic in front and landed at Eichel’s feet. The goal extended his point-scoring streak to six games.

Takeaways

Golden Knights: Smith’s goal was his first since returning to Vegas following a March 6 trade from the New York Rangers. He previously played six seasons with Vegas before stints with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Rangers.

Predators: Colton Sissons left the game in the first period after an awkward fall to the ice in the Vegas zone. He was helped off of the ice by teammates and the team announced he was out with a lower-body injury.

Key moment

O’Reilly appeared to give Nashville a 2-1 lead with 8:26 left in the second, beating Hill with a wrist shot from the low slot through traffic. Vegas challenged the goal alleging goaltender interference and the goal was taken off of the board following a review.

Key stat

Vegas leads the NHL with 101 goals in the third period, and Nashville is last with 62.

Up next

Golden Knights host Edmonton on Tuesday, while Predators visit Philadelphia on Monday.

By JIM DIAMOND

Associated Press