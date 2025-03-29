Hellebuyck has NHL-best 7th shutout, Jets beat Devils 4-0 for 50th win and NHL points lead

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves for his NHL-best seventh shutout of the season and the fast-starting Winnipeg Jets regained the league points lead, beating the New Jersey Devils 4-0 on Friday night for their 50th victory.

Alex Iafallo scored twice, Mark Scheifele had a goal and an assist and David Gustafsson also scored. At 59-19-4, Winnipeg moved a point ahead of Eastern Conference-leading Washington.

Iafallo opened the scoring 58 seconds in, and Gustafsson made it 2-0 at 1:52. Iafallo added a power-play goal in the second, and Scheifele had his 36th of the season in the period.

Takeaways

Devils: Jake Allen made 15 saves.

Jets: Nick Ehlers had an assist to extend his points streak to five games,

Key moment

The Jets jumped out to the early 2-0 lead. Iafallo scored on a turnaround backhand 58 seconds into the game. Only 54 seconds later, Gustafsson pounced on a rebound in front of the net and slid the puck past Allen.

Key stat

Hellebuyck also set a franchise record with his seventh shutout.

Up next

The Devils are at Minnesota on Saturday night. The Jets host Vancouver on Sunday.

