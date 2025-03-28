Holloway scores twice as Blues defeat Predators 3-2 for 8th straight victory

Holloway scores twice as Blues defeat Predators 3-2 for 8th straight victory View Photo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dylan Holloway scored two goals to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 3-2 comeback victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night for their season-best eighth straight win.

Cam Fowler also scored and Joel Hofer made 16 saves for the Blues. Robert Thomas had two assists.

Fedor Svechkov and Brady Skjei scored and Juuse Saros made 18 saves for Nashville, which has dropped two of three.

Nashville’s Jonathan Marchessault appeared to tie it late in the third, but a video review determined that time had expired before the puck entered the net.

Nashville raced out to a 2-0 first-period lead, but Holloway’s first goal midway through the second cut the deficit.

Fowler and Holloway scored 22 seconds apart to give St. Louis its first lead of the game as the Blues controlled play in the third period. Nashville managed just five shots in the third.

The win gave the Blues a season sweep of the five-game season series with Nashville. Thursday’s game was the third between the teams in a 10-game span. St. Louis entered Thursday in the Western Conference’s second wild-card position.

Skjei’s goal came on a Nashville power play. The Predators have scored a power-play goal in a season-high five straight games.

Takeaways

Blues: St. Louis overcame a sluggish start, amassing just 10 shots on goal through two periods.

Predators: The loss officially eliminated Nashville from playoff contention.

Key moment

The goals by Fowler and Holloway 22 seconds apart past the midway point of the third gave the Blues control of the game.

Key stat

Holloway’s goal extended his career-high point-scoring streak to nine games. He has six goals and nine assists during that span. He has 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) in his last 17 games.

Up next

The Blues visit the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, while the Predators host the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.

—

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By JIM DIAMOND

Associated Press