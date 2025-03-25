Jonathan Lekkerimaki scores deciding goal in shootout to give Canucks 4-3 win over Devils View Photo

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jonathan Lekkerimaki scored in regulation and got the deciding goal in the fourth round of the shootout, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 on Monday night.

Pius Suter scored twice for Vancouver, which improved to 3-1 in shootouts this season. Thatcher Demko finished with 22 saves in his first start since a lower body injury on Feb. 8.

Timo Meier had two goals and Erik Haula also scored for the Devils, and Jacob Markstrom had 25 saves.

Jake DeBrusk scored in the first round of the shootout for Vancouver, and Jesper Bratt tied it for New Jersey in the second round. In the fourth round, Lekkerimaki fired a wrist shot past Markstrom for the win on his first career shootout attempt.

Haula gave the Devils a 3-2 lead with 6:35 to play in the third period, and Suter got his second of the night to tie it with 36 seconds remaining.

Lekkerimaki tied it at 2-2 with a snap shot 45 seconds after Meier gave the Devils a brief 2-1 lead at the 11:02 mark of the third period.

Takeaways

Canucks: Vancouver picked up a critical point to remain in the chase for a wild card in the Western Conference.

Devils: New Jersey extended its lead over Ottawa to two points for third place in the Metropolitan Division. The Senators have played three fewer games.

Key moment

Markstrom stopped Quinn Hughes on a breakaway with a pad save early in overtime.

Key stat

Vancouver defenseman Quinn Hughes led all skaters with 31:38 of ice team and six shots on goal. This was the fourth time this season that Hughes has been on the ice for at least 30 minutes.

Up next

Canucks play at the New York Islanders on Wednesday to continue a season-high six-game trip, and Devils visit Chicago to open a three-game trip.

