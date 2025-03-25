Fantilli, Marchenko lead Blue Jackets to pivotal win against Islanders View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Adam Fantilli scored in regulation and then got the only goal in the shootout, leading the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 4-3 win against the New York Islanders on Friday night to end a six-game skid.

Boone Jenner and Kirill Marchenko also scored in regulation for the Blue Jackets, and Elvis Merzlikins made 30 saves.

Pierre Engvall, Kyle Palmieri and Anders Lee scored for New York, which lost its second straight after a three-game win streak. Ilya Sorokin finished with 28 saves.

In the second round of the shootout, Fantilli made a move to his backhand and beat Sorokin. Bo Horvat then missed high and wide left on his attempt in the third round.

Marchenko scored the tying goal with 7:06 left in the third period.

Palmieri appeared to give the Isslanders a 4-3 lead with less than 10 seconds remaining as he redirected Alexander Romanov’s shot. However, the goal was immediately waived off and the initial call was confirmed after a lengthy review in the league office in Toronto.

Takeaways

Blue Jackets: Columbus has only scored 10 goals during its last seven games while getting shut out three times.

Islanders: New York coach Patrick Roy elected to dress seven defenseman and opted to play defenseman Adam Boqvist on the right wing of the third line rather than disrupt his combinations with Hudson Fasching sidelined due to an illness. Boqvist had two assists.

Key Moment

Sorokin denied Fantilli from the high slot with 62 seconds remaining in regulation and Monahan in the final minute to help force overtime.

Key stat

Blue Jackets out shot the Islanders 17-4 in the third period.

Up next

Blue Jackets host Vancouver on Friday, while Islanders host Vancouver on Wednesday to finish a four-game homestand.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

By SCOTT CHARLES

Associated Press