McLeod, Reimer lead Sabres to a 5-3 win over Western Conference-leading Jets

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Ryan McLeod had a goal and three assists and James Reimer made 33 saves to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 5-3 victory over the Western Conference-leading Winnipeg Jets on Sunday.

The Jets need one point to clinch an playoff spot. Winnipeg could still lock down a spot in the postseason if the St. Louis Blues lose to the Nashville Predators later Sunday.

J.J. Peterka, Rasmus Dahlin, Tyson Kozak and Alex Tuch also scored for the Sabres (27-36-6). Jacob Bernard-Docker had two assists for Buffalo, the last-place team in the Eastern Conference coming off a 4-1 loss to Minnesota on Saturday.

Nino Niederreiter, Colin Miller and Nikolaj Ehlers scored for the Jets (48-19-4) in the opener of a four-game homestand. Logan Stanley had two assists. Backup goalie Eric Comrie made 12 saves in his 18th start of the season (8-9-1) for Winnipeg.

Takeaways

Jets: Winnipeg’s home point streak ended at eight games (7-1-1). The Jets lost for the third time in regulation at Canada Life Centre in the last 23 games (16-3-4). Winnipeg is 7-1-0 this season when hosting a team that played the previous day.

Sabres: Peterka extended his goal streak to three in three games. He has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in his last nine games. Winger Jordan Greenway left the game after blocking a shot early in the first.

Key moment

McLeod pounced on a loose puck while Buffalo was killing a penalty and sent it to Tuch, who scored past Comrie for a 4-2 lead with 6:39 remaining in the third.

Key stat

Reimer was the difference in the game with his 33 saves.

Up next

The Sabres host the Senators on Tuesday. The Jets host the Capitals the same night.

